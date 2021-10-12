World record ‘Spelunky’ speedrun exposed as fake
A world-record speedrun completion of developer Mossmouth’s cult favourite indie game Spelunky has been exposed as a fraud, after standing for almost a decade. For the unfamiliar, Spelunky is a beloved but notoriously difficult platformer designed by Derek Yu, which challenges players to accumulate treasure while mining ever deeper into a cave with randomised layouts to navigate and numerous hazards to avoid. First released in 2008, it went on to become a major success, seeing further releases on just about every platform of the last thirteen years and spawning a direct sequel in 2020.www.nme.com
