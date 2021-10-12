CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why impact of ‘long COVID’ could outlast the pandemic

By Jason Gale
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of people who have gotten COVID-19 and survived are finding that a full recovery can be frustratingly elusive. Weeks or even months after seemingly recovering from even a mild case, many patients still confront a wide range of health problems. As researchers try to measure the duration and depth of what’s being called “long COVID,” specialized, post-acute COVID clinics are opening to handle the patients. The scale of the pandemic and persistence of some of COVID’s disabling effects mean the economic pain and drain on health resources could continue well after the contagion ends.

