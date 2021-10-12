CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair bans customers who claimed credit card refunds for flights they missed because of lockdown

By Hanna Ziady
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

London (CNN Business) — Ryanair is refusing to carry passengers who were refunded by credit card companies for flights they did not take because of coronavirus lockdowns. The measure affects passengers who purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights that operated as scheduled during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly because of travel restrictions imposed by governments. Ryanair (RYAAY) said in a statement on Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they "chose not to travel and then unlawfully processed chargebacks via their credit card company."

us.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

This is the secret to dealing with inflation

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Procter & Gamble (PG), the consumer goods giant...
BUSINESS
CNN

Facebook fined $70 million for 'deliberate' failure to comply with UK regulator

London (CNN Business) — The UK competition regulator has slapped Facebook (FB) with a $70 million fine for repeatedly ignoring warnings and deliberately breaking its rules. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement Wednesday that Facebook had "consciously" refused to report all the required information during an investigation of the tech giant's acquisition of online database Giphy.
ECONOMY
CNN

Facebook is planning to change its name, report says

London (CNN Business) — Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices. The company plans to announce the new name next week, the...
WORLD
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Lockdowns#Cnn Business#Ryaay#Iag#Icagy#British Airways
Newsbug.info

Can a merchant store my credit card details without permission?

If you are a patron of a particular merchant, you might find that it makes the process smoother, enabling faster future transactions, if you allow it to store your card information. That’s well and good, but can a retailer store your credit card details without permission?. When you shop online,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus. Passengers arriving as part of this scheme -- which will include South Korea from November 15 -- will not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus before they depart and when they arrive.
TRAVEL
airwaysmag.com

Ryanair to Cancel 700 Winter Flights at LIS

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) will cancel 700 flights and three Lisbon routes to Tours, Oujda, and Bari this Winter, blaming TAP’s (TP) hoarding of unused slots at Lisbon Portela Airport (LIS). Despite the cooperation of the slot coordinator and the airport operator, FR says this anti-competitive “slot blockage” has prevented...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Ryanair Bans A Handful Of Refunded Travelers From Flying

Ryanair has banned several passengers from flying on the airline after those passengers successfully initiated chargebacks against the airline. The move has provoked a storm of outrage, with some accusing Ryanair of blackmail. UK consumer website MoneySavingExpert broke the story earlier this week. The report says Ryanair has blackballed a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
southernillinoisnow.com

Credit app using ‘Squid Game’ cards to warn customers about debt

In a clever marketing gimmick, a company that helps customers get out of credit card debt has been slipping Squid Game cards underneath their doors. For those few who haven’t seen Netflix’s biggest series launch of all time, getting one of those mysterious business cards — decorated only with a circle, a triangle and square — usually means that person is in debt, deep. In fact, according to the show, their only option is to participate in a deadly series of children’s games, with a fortune — and players’ lives — on the line.
CREDITS & LOANS
NewsTimes

Disgruntled Customers Sound Off on Southwest Airlines Amid Cancellations, Claim No Refunds or Answers: 'This Is Entirely Self-Inflicted'

The airline posted a note to its Twitter and Facebook pages where it was unsurprisingly met with angry responses from disgruntled and affected customers. “ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation,” the company said, citing the weather and performance issues as the primary reason for flight cancellations.
WEATHER
simpleflying.com

Investigation Into British Airways And Ryanair Refunds Closed

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has abandoned its investigation into refunds for customers of British Airways and Ryanair. It was investigating whether it was unlawful for the airlines to offer rebooking and vouchers rather than cash refunds when customers were legally unable to fly, but concluded that the law is not clear enough to make a judgment in favor of the consumer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SKIFT

Ryanair, British Airways Off Hook in Probe Over Failing to Offer Pandemic Refunds

Chalk up a big win for airlines, and a big fat loss for flyers. Britain’s competition regulator has scrapped its action against Ryanair and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions, saying the legal position was unclear. During pandemic lockdowns, instead...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

CMA pulls BA/Ryanair Covid refund probe as law 'lacks clarity'

Desperate to cling on to cash as the pandemic forced the cancellations of flights around the world, airlines ignored refund rules and instead offered passengers the option to rebook or a voucher. Millions had to wait months for billions of pounds in refunds for flights they were legally unable to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

688K+
Followers
106K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy