Iconic morning show partners reunited by WOXO

NORWAY — For 10 years, Heidi Adam (then known as Heidi Knight) and Frank Bennett were a constant on Maine morning radio. When classic rock station WFNK 107.5 FM began airing back in 2004 they hired Frank Bennett, a well known veteran in all aspects of Maine radio, as program director. Adam was hired in 2008. “Frank 107.5″ was her first job in radio. Shortly after she joined the station, Bennett joined her in the studio to cover an interim vacancy. The two had immediate chemistry and genuine affection for each other.