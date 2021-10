Rep. Liz Cheney has long been one of the most conservative members of Congress, but her vote to impeach President Trump for his actions leading to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol have many of her fellow Republicans angry. Which begs the question: should Cheney follow her Constitutional oath while in Washington, or should she follow the wishes of her constituents.

