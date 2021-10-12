Democrats are right to 'do fewer things well'
It took awhile, but Democrats are finally setting some priorities. As has become clear over the last few weeks, Congress will not pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill — $1.5 to $2 trillion is more likely. Democrats have debated how to respond to that reality, and on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opted for a prudently narrowed approach. "Overwhelmingly," she wrote to colleagues, "the guidance I am receiving from members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis."theweek.com
