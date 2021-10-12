CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats are right to 'do fewer things well'

By Joel Mathis
The Week
The Week
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It took awhile, but Democrats are finally setting some priorities. As has become clear over the last few weeks, Congress will not pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill — $1.5 to $2 trillion is more likely. Democrats have debated how to respond to that reality, and on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opted for a prudently narrowed approach. "Overwhelmingly," she wrote to colleagues, "the guidance I am receiving from members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis."

