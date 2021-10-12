Democrats are right to 'do fewer things well'

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It took Texas Republicans less than 30 days to pass redistricting maps for Congress and the state legislature that will help them retake the US House in 2022 and entrench control of state politics for the next decade. Meanwhile, it’s been 230 days since the House of Representatives passed federal legislation—the For the People Act—that would roll back the gerrymandering and voter suppression enacted by GOP-controlled states such as Texas, but the Senate has taken no action to protect voting rights while Republican-dominated states relentlessly undermine them.

