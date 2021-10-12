CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 9 review: Dropping an unexpected bombshell

By Gary Catig
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Only Murders in the Building podcast has grown quite the following as we saw in the previous episode. The group has their own superfans who aided them along with Jan and Oscar to pin Tim Kono’s death on the Dimas family. Though the deli king and his son didn’t murder Kono, they were involved in the death of Mabel’s friend all those years ago. That means a killer is still on the loose and they strike at someone close to Charles to send a message.

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Commentary: What 'Only Murders in the Building' gets right about our obsession with true crime

I rarely see myself represented on-screen, but there I was this week — as I am every week — at the center of the narrative in Hulu's comedy "Only Murders in the Building." No, the show is not about an Arab American Angeleno with a soft spot for pit bull rescues and the occasional Pitbull single. Hulu's murder mystery series follows three true crime fans, all more or less strangers until the untimely death of a tenant in their tony Manhattan apartment building, the Arconia. They bond in an effort to solve the crime ... and end up making a whodunit podcast in the process.
TV SERIES
Pyramid

True crime podcasts spotlighted in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are executive producers as well as stars in the new Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” Americans have become obsessed with podcasts, specifically true crime podcasts, and the characters played by the three actors are not immune to this phenomenon. These podcasts...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Only Murders in the Building needs to give us more of Winnie the Bulldog

The eighth episode of Only Murders in the Building saw our intrepid trio coming up with their conclusion on who murdered Tim Kono. And it was all part of a last minute effort to stop the Dimas family from getting away with their actions that included the death of Zoe and the theft of jewelry from the dead.
PETS
In Style

These Details About the Costumes from Only Murders in the Building Will Change How You Watch the Show

Costume designer Dana Covarrubias tells us there's more to all those overcoats than meets the eye. There are some shows out there that are worth watching twice. The first time is before you know how things end, when you're sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for the next big bombshell to be revealed. The second is so you can go back and comb through all the details you may have missed — the tiny, unnoticed hints, hat tips and Easter eggs that would have allowed you to be in-the-know all along.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
thefocus.news

Where to find Only Murders In The Building merch: Sweatshirts galore

Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, is a newfound fan favourite. With worldwide viewers hooked on the series, everyone want’s to know where to find the merch. The comedy stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin as neighbours who start a podcast to investigate a recent murder in their building.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building's best aspect is its willingness to depict true-crime aficionados without looking down at them

"The genius of the show is its willingness to navigate the gradations of true-crime culture, from mild enthusiasts to dangerous zealots," says Lorraine Ali of the Hulu series. "It has fun with the fascination around crime-solving fare, but it takes a more critical tone when depicting the desperadoes who insert themselves into cases — and the hassle they can cause investigators, exemplified by Da’Vine Joy Randolph‘s exasperated detective. By the end of this week’s episode, it turns out that the theory the Only Murders superfans helped devised is wrong: The Dimas family did not kill Kono. “Real life doesn’t always resolve like mysteries do,” one says in voice-over. But the series also resists the urge to look down on my (maybe occasionally trashy) bingeing habits. I’ve spent countless hours watching and listening to investigations, from Netflix’s Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan to Peacock’s Dr Death: The Undoctored Story. It’s morbid, I know. But it’s one slice of televised reality where avengers who are not superheroes sometimes achieve justice and, as rarely happens in cases of political corruption or corporate crime, there’s the possibility of accountability if the culprit is caught."
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Actually Killed Zoe in 'Only Murders in the Building'? SPOILERS

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building. While the main mystery on the first season of Only Murders in the Building is identifying who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) during a building-wide fire alarm incident, there's another long-standing question about who actually pushed Zoe (Olivia Reis) off of the Arconia's roof.
TV SERIES
Crimson White Online

Culture Pick | Comedy veterans take on murder mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

A hidden gem in Hulu’s catalog is the new TV show “Only Murders in the Building.” This bingeworthy series takes the classic whodunit elements you know and love — wealthy suspects, cryptic messages, red herrings — and blends them into a delightful comedy featuring a star-studded cast that will keep you up all night unraveling the mystery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Middletown Press

Here's How to Catch Up on 'Only Murders in the Building' for Free

There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are determined to find the potential killer in Hulu’s latest series, Only Murders in the Building. Hulu renewed the comedic mystery for a second season back in September, and there’s just one...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Creator on Finale’s Killer Reveal and Steve Martin’s ‘Slam-Bam Insanity’ Physical Comedy

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of “Only Murders in the Building.”) “Only Murders in the Building” finally answered the question of “Who killed Tim Kono?” — with the correct murderer, this time — in its Season 1 finale Tuesday, revealing Charles’ (Steve Martin) almost-perfect, bassoonist girlfriend, Jan (Amy Ryan), to be the scorned lover of Tim who poisoned the Arconia resident and staged his apparent suicide.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Gives Us the Year’s Best Finale So Far — Case Closed

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of Only Murders in the Building, which is streaming now on Hulu. Early in “Open and Shut,” the conclusion to the first season of Only Murders in the Building, Oliver, the director-turned-sleuth played by Martin Short, considers where his true-crime podcast’s investigation has led and declares, “What a terrific goddamn finale this is gonna be!” This is one more self-aware joke in a season full of them — but one that also raises expectations for Only Murders the TV show. The series became one of this year’s biggest televised delights because it managed...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Bachelorette, Only Murders in the Building

Like solving mysteries? The best shows and movies to watch this week will give you something to sleuth about. Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is out to catch a murderer in its first season finale, and The Bachelorette kicks off another season you'll probably spend trying to solve the mystery of why that one guy got a rose. ABC's new drama Queens asks whether four former '90s hip-hop sensations have still got what it takes. And Dune will have you searching for the answer to the question, "What is Dune really about, anyway?"
NFL
thefocus.news

Only Murders In The Building ending explained: Fans react to surprise twist

Murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building’s highly anticipated finale landed on Hulu today, Tuesday, 19 October. Following its release, fans are curious to know more about the Only Murders In The Building ending as some react to its surprise twist on social media Warning spoilers ahead!. Only Murders...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Wraps a Strong Start to a Tricky Series — and Sets its Path for Season 2

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Only Murders in the Building” Episode 10, “Open and Shut.”]. Back in Episode 4, podcaster extraordinaire Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) not only provided the narration that bookended “The Sting,” but she also teased the ending of “Only Murders in the Building” by flashing “a few months” ahead. The host of “All Is Not Ok in Oklahoma” — the true crime series that first brought together Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) — was suddenly talking about them, only it didn’t make much sense at the time. After quoting a line from “Brazzos” about second chances, not-Sarah-Koenig says, “[it] prophesied what would happen 15 years later, when a fake detective decided to become a real one; when he and his true crime fan buddies took a second chance — and became the subject of our next investigation.”
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy