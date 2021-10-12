CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

‘I hurt somebody;’ court documents detail why man stabbed female Mercy employee

By Chris Six
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Court documents released Tuesday provide more details about a stabbing incident Friday at the Mercy Surgery Center in Springfield.

Charles Turner, the man accused in the incident, turned himself in at Springfield Police headquarters Friday morning, telling staffers in the lobby he had come to turn himself in: “I hurt somebody. I approached to talk… I got angry. I got sad, and I ended up stabbing somebody,” he said, according to a probable cause statement.

Turner is charged with first-degree domestic assault with serious injury and armed criminal action in connection with the attack on his former partner at her workplace, Mercy Surgical Center at National and Seminole in Springfield. A Mercy spokesperson told us Tuesday the worker who was stabbed is “recovering well.”

Court documents indicate the 32-year-old Springfield man told officers at the police station, “my head is not right. I would like an attorney,” after he had been given a Miranda Rights warning.

He told officers he had been in contact with a relative in North Carolina after the stabbing, and an officer who called that man was told Turner had said he had “snapped” and had “messed up.”

The reason for conflict with the woman who was injured stemmed from him not being allowed contact with a child after the relationship between the two adults had ended, the relative told officers.

Charles Turner is being held without bond at the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records. He does not yet have a scheduled first court appearance.

