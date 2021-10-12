CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars

By Gary Watkins
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatel plans to relaunch the event in 2023 as the inaugural round of the GT Experimental Tour, ideas for which he first floated in 2019. A competition that will initially be open to full-electric vehicles will combine road sections with short races, hill climbs and speed events across its seven-day duration.

au.motorsport.com

