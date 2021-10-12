‘We demand his immediate resignation’; Triad-based LGBTQ center blasts Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson over homophobic, transphobic comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Calls for N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign have emerged after he was heard on video referring to homosexuality as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove in June in a clip tweeted by Right Wing Watch . “And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

Robinson said children are being indoctrinated at public schools, and he railed against not having God in schools. The social studies standards for North Carolina public schools were recently updated to include the option to teach things like the LGBTQ+ rights movement among a variety of other topics in American history.

FOX8 reached out to the Greensboro-based Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center for a response to Robinson’s words.

It is reprehensible that an elected official can espouse such hatred and be allowed to hold office. Elected officials should govern for all people and refrain from harmful language and actions. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson does not represent the values of the majority of North Carolinians, and we demand his immediate resignation. Jennifer Ruppe, Executive Director

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center

They are not the only group calling for the Republican lieutenant governor’s resignation with Democratic Senatorial Candidate Jeff Jackson tweeting, “ This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign. “

In a statement provided to WNCN, Robinson’s office responded:

“Jeff Jackson is attacking the Lieutenant Governor to try and boost his losing campaign for Senate. The truth that Jackson is twisting, is that the Lieutenant Governor was referring to teaching about these issues in the classrooms of North Carolina public schools, not to the LGBTQ community. These issues do not belong in a classroom, they should be discussed at home.”

The White House has also responded to Lt. Gov. Robinson’s comments.

“These words are repugnant and offensive. The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” said Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary, in a statement, according to the Charlotte Observer.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, tweeted, “ There is no place for hate in North Carolina .”

FOX8 reached out to Lt. Gov. Robinson for a response and as of 12 p.m. Tuesday did not receive on. Lt. Gov. Robinson is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Approximately 4% of North Carolinians are LGBTQ+. A 2020 study estimated there were over 100,000 LGBTQ+ students in North Carolina.

October is recognized as National LGBTQ+ History Month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.