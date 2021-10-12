TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving overturned semi shuts down SB I-75 in Auglaize County

SB I-75 overturned Semi Contributed Photo/ODOT

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — All lanes of southbound I-75 are shut down in Auglaize County following a crash involving an overturned semitrailer, according to dispatchers for the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-75 near U.S. 33 around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been initially reported in the crash, according to dispatchers.

The crash sparked a small brush fire in the median of the highway that was being handled by fire crews.

An estimated time for the highway to reopen wasn’t immediately known.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

