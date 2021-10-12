CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving overturned semi shuts down SB I-75 in Auglaize County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
SB I-75 overturned Semi Contributed Photo/ODOT

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — All lanes of southbound I-75 are shut down in Auglaize County following a crash involving an overturned semitrailer, according to dispatchers for the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-75 near U.S. 33 around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been initially reported in the crash, according to dispatchers.

The crash sparked a small brush fire in the median of the highway that was being handled by fire crews.

An estimated time for the highway to reopen wasn’t immediately known.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

