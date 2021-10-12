CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden wants to snoop in nearly every American's bank account

By Damon Linker
 8 days ago
To help pay for Democratic spending priorities and cut down on unpaid taxes, the Biden administration is proposing to empower the Internal Revenue Service to collect information from banks about accounts "with total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $600," according to The New York Times. The proposal has already begun to inspire criticism among banks and their customers — and for good reason.

Peter wise one
8d ago

I would like to see all of biden's bank accounts and everything that are in them for a four year period and I will write down all of the question able entry's and then report all the questionable entry's to the town city state and federal taxation offices then you will know what us USA people go through

Guest
8d ago

Makes you wonder how many of those old timers, career politicians have money hidden in off shore accounts, huh?

John Harris
7d ago

This government has forgotten who they answer to!! We pay the taxes that keep making you all rich

