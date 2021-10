SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Day 4 of the murder trial against three former Washington County deputies began with the first of the defense's witnesses. First up was Dr. Gary Vilke, a paid medical expert. He talked about the medical effects of Tasing and restraining a schizophrenic person like Eurie Martin. Vilke testified that, in his opinion, Tasing Martin was the best option available to the deputies.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO