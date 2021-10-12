Costco Members Say These 5 Items Are More Expensive Right Now

Costco Wholesale's food court menu is a gluttonous, but economically priced, fast food feast. Per Mercury News, where else can you get a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo? Not to mention, it's tough to exit the warehouse chain and shimmy by that ginormous kiosk without falling victim to the siren song of their vanilla and chocolate swirl yogurt, a churro, or an oversized slice of pizza. There's definitely some psychological science to the layout of this members-only, bulk retail chain. Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told the news outlet, "The food courts work. They're one of the things we're known for." Truth. Costco is so well-known for its food court, it has developed a cult-like following.

