Coweta opens green waste disposal site this week following Sunday night storms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Coweta has opened a site for green waste disposal following Sunday night's storms. The site is the city's waste water treatment plan and will be open this week only for green waste, ie. limbs and branches. No construction debris, like fencing, sheetrock, plywood, etc., will be accepted at this time. More information will be released later this week on disposal for those items.