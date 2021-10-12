CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharp Surge in Energy Prices Threatens Economic Recovery and Is Already Slowing Growth

By Patti Domm, CNBC
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs energy prices race higher, risks to the economic recovery are rising and growth could be slower than forecast. Economists say the energy surge is still far from the kind of "oil shock" that could trigger a recession, but the trend is troubling and much higher prices could spook consumers and slow spending.

