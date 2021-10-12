Andrea Zayas joins Ballmer Group as national director of K-12 education
Andrea Zayas is joining the Ballmer Group as its national director of K-12 education. Zayas arrives at the Ballmer Group after more than three years with Boston Public Schools, where she most recently served as chief academic officer overseeing the progress of the district’s 55,000 students. Before that, she was in Louisiana working as founding executive director of the New Orleans Youth Alliance (NOYA).youthtoday.org
Comments / 0