CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ryanair bans customers who claimed credit card refunds for flights they missed because of lockdown

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair is refusing to carry passengers who were refunded by credit card companies for flights they did not take because of coronavirus lockdowns. The measure affects passengers who purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights that operated as scheduled during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly because of travel restrictions imposed by governments. Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they “chose not to travel and then unlawfully processed chargebacks via their credit card company.”

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Markets manage small rise despite Heathrow charges hitting airlines

London’s top stocks traded up slightly flat on Tuesday as losses for the owner of British Airways were offset elsewhere on the exchange.IAG which is behind the flag carrier, was hit after proposals to hike airport charges at Heathrow were revealed.The new proposals, from the Civil Aviation Authority would allow Heathrow’s charge to rise from £22 per passenger to £34.40.“Heathrow is already the world’s most expensive hub airport. The disproportionate increase compared to other European hubs will undermine its competitiveness even further and UK consumers will be losing out,” IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said.That is a particularly...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Lockdowns#Iag#British Airways
airwaysmag.com

Ryanair to Cancel 700 Winter Flights at LIS

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) will cancel 700 flights and three Lisbon routes to Tours, Oujda, and Bari this Winter, blaming TAP’s (TP) hoarding of unused slots at Lisbon Portela Airport (LIS). Despite the cooperation of the slot coordinator and the airport operator, FR says this anti-competitive “slot blockage” has prevented...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Ryanair announces Londonderry to Manchester flights

Irish airline Ryanair is to launch a new service between City of Derry Airport and Manchester later this year. The airline will be operating three weekly flights from Londonderry to Manchester starting in the winter. Jason McGuinness, Commercial Director at Ryanair, said they were "delighted" to add the new route.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
newmilfordspectrum.com

Disgruntled Customers Sound Off on Southwest Airlines Amid Cancellations, Claim No Refunds or Answers: 'This Is Entirely Self-Inflicted'

The airline posted a note to its Twitter and Facebook pages where it was unsurprisingly met with angry responses from disgruntled and affected customers. “ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation,” the company said, citing the weather and performance issues as the primary reason for flight cancellations.
WEATHER
yourmoney.com

Calls for a test case for lockdown airline refunds

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced yesterday that it was dropping its investigation into the refund policies of British Airways and Ryanair. The competition watchdog was looking into whether the two airlines broke the law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers could not legally take during lockdown.
LIFESTYLE
ShareCast

CMA pulls BA/Ryanair Covid refund probe as law 'lacks clarity'

Desperate to cling on to cash as the pandemic forced the cancellations of flights around the world, airlines ignored refund rules and instead offered passengers the option to rebook or a voucher. Millions had to wait months for billions of pounds in refunds for flights they were legally unable to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Investigation Into British Airways And Ryanair Refunds Closed

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has abandoned its investigation into refunds for customers of British Airways and Ryanair. It was investigating whether it was unlawful for the airlines to offer rebooking and vouchers rather than cash refunds when customers were legally unable to fly, but concluded that the law is not clear enough to make a judgment in favor of the consumer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

UK scraps action against Ryanair, British Airways over refunds

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has scrapped its action against Ryanair (RYA.I) and British Airways over their failure to offer refunds to passengers prevented from flying by COVID-19 restrictions, saying the legal position was unclear. During pandemic lockdowns, instead of offering refunds to those legally unable to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Refund probe into Ryanair and BA dropped

Ryanair and British Airways customers who say they are owed refunds because of Covid restrictions on travel could miss out because the competition regulator says the law is unclear. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed an investigation into the two airlines, saying there is a "lack of [legal]...
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Southall Travel Group processes millions in customer refunds

The Southall Travel Group has refunded customer bookings to the tune of £110 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It says it is one of the only major travel companies to have completed all refunds on package holidays impacted by the pandemic. To meet the demand for refunds, the Group...
TRAVEL
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX
travelawaits.com

6 Questions Flight Attendants Say You Should Ask When Your Flight Is Canceled

Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy