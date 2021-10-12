Ryanair bans customers who claimed credit card refunds for flights they missed because of lockdown
Ryanair is refusing to carry passengers who were refunded by credit card companies for flights they did not take because of coronavirus lockdowns. The measure affects passengers who purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights that operated as scheduled during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly because of travel restrictions imposed by governments. Ryanair said in a statement on Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they “chose not to travel and then unlawfully processed chargebacks via their credit card company.”abc17news.com
