Johnstown, PA

Police: Johnstown man takes child, threatens to stab everyone around him

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police were told he took a 3-year-old child and threatened to stab anyone that got too close to him.

Jeffrey Mark Bubba Rice, 27, was arraigned on terroristic threat, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct charges after an incident that occurred Saturday, according to court documents.

Johnstown police were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the 100 block of Garfield Street for a report of a man, later identified as Rice, threatening to stab people.

Once they arrived, police noted that they arrested Rice and then spoke with witnesses.

The mother of the child said Rice showed up at the home around 6 p.m. and got into an argument with her that turned physical, according to the affidavit. Afterward, he went outside and sat on a mattress at the corner of the property for two hours.

The child allegedly came out onto the front porch, and Rice took him out of a window. The woman told police she saw this happen, so she called her neighbors for help. Several people came outside to help the woman get her child back, noting that one of them had a baseball bat.

Rice, while holding the child, pulled out a large knife to keep everyone back, police noted.

Eventually, the woman told police that Rice let go of the child and the neighbors went back inside. However, they continued to argue outside.

At this point, the woman reported that Rice was swinging the knife, threatening to kill her, stab her in the head and stab her in the eye. This is when she called police.

Rice is currently behind held in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $30,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 21.

SHUNANOWAY
8d ago

anoth law abiding citizen in lovely old johnstown pa. they need to do a huge sweep and clear Johnstown out!!! Oh wait, sry u guys keep running ur adds for housing in Philly and new Jersey!! Get all those ppl up here and delivering the poison they deliver on the safe streets of j-town pa. They wanted them to come up and give ole j- town a chance and hope that it would create our city to start booming again!! Didn't work out to much in their favor. so many lives.

