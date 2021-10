MICHIGAN, USA — News broke Monday that Colin Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State, died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 84. Powell had a long history of public service and was in the US army for 35 years, serving two tours in Vietnam. He then rose in the ranks as the 12th chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the highest-ranking military appointment in the Defense Department.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO