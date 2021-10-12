CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9 most critical plays that kept Michigan football undefeated through 6 games

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team remains undefeated midway through the season, but it hasn’t been easy getting to this point. After coasting through three non-conference games, the Wolverines faced much more adversity during Big Ten play. So far, Jim Harbaugh’s team has found a way to respond to every tough situation, and we should recognize the plays that made 6-0 possible.

