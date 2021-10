Chicago police officers were shot at Sunday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The officers were in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop a male on the street after observing a bulge in his jacket about 9:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street when he fled and fired at officers from a gangway, Chicago police said.

