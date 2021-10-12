San Bernardino Police Dept. has come a long way in its diversity
For years, the citizens of San Bernardino have been vociferously advocating for diversity and homegrown roots in the San Bernardino Police Department. In a time where certain of our citizen’s desire to highlight issues with any Police authority, manufactured, perceived or realistic, and specifically within our department, we thought it appropriate to take a breath of fresh air and celebrate the long-awaited, over-looked achievements in diversity that the public has been long advocating for.iecn.com
Comments / 0