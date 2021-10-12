CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino Police Dept. has come a long way in its diversity

By Guest Op-ed*
iecn.com
 8 days ago

For years, the citizens of San Bernardino have been vociferously advocating for diversity and homegrown roots in the San Bernardino Police Department. In a time where certain of our citizen’s desire to highlight issues with any Police authority, manufactured, perceived or realistic, and specifically within our department, we thought it appropriate to take a breath of fresh air and celebrate the long-awaited, over-looked achievements in diversity that the public has been long advocating for.

iecn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Society
San Bernardino, CA
Society
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Police Authority#Recruiting#Hispanic#African American#Field Training Officers#Asian
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Netflix employees stage walkout over Dave Chapelle special

Hundreds of Netflix employees walked out of work in protest of the streaming platform's controversial Dave Chappelle special. The workers, who are organized by "Team Trans," believe the special is transphobic and are calling for Netflix to remove it and commit to releasing more "intersectional" content. Protestors streamed from the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy