Forget Series 7 FOMO and save $50 on an Apple Watch Series 6 right now
The Apple Watch Series 7 may be the newest wearable but it’s hardly a must-have: other than a slightly bigger display, new colors, and faster charging, it’s basically a Series 6. So if you want the latest sensors and features, a Series 6 will more than suffice, and today you can get it even cheaper. Amazon is selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 for $349, good for $50 off the MSRP—and you can get it this week.www.macworld.com
