The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons are working towards a return that could bring the franchise’s lead guard back for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Long the subject of trade rumors, Simmons demanded a trade this summer and planned to never play for the franchise again. Even after $8.2 million was withheld by the team when he didn’t report to training camp, there was some belief the three-time All-Star would rather sit out the year than play for Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO