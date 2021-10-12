CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tyga Arrested On Domestic Abuse Charges During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 8 days ago
Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

The 22-year-old model accused the rapper of physically assaulting her after she allegedly showed up at his home screaming in the middle of the night, TMZ reported. Swanson took to her Instagram stories to share the scary aftermath of their suspected altercation. In one video, the model’s eye appears badly bruised and blackened. In another, she raises her sweatshirt close to the camera where blood stains can be seen scattered across her sleeve.

According to a source close to Tyga, Swanson showed up at the Myystar founder’s house “uninvited” around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11. Family members and people who were present at his home felt as though Swanson may have been under the influence as she was lashing out at the 31-year-old artist. The source said when Tyga told her not to go, she then began “shouting at the top of her lungs.” Tyga’s confidante added that even when he let her inside the home to talk, the yelling continued.

Swanson told law enforcement that Tyga hit her during their scuffle. Her mother picked her up after the altercation and called police officials to report the case. Tyga was arrested and is now cooperating with the LAPD to give more insight into what caused their heated exchange.

MadameNoire

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

