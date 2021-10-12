CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Authorities searching for suspect accused of stealing $250,000 in jewelry

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 8 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing diamond rings from Meyer and Lee Fine Jewelry in Huntsville.

The thief stole about $250,000 worth of diamond rings from the jewelry store just before noon on Friday.

Adults 60+ shouldn’t take aspirin daily to prevent heart attack, task force says

The suspect was last seen leaving the business in a small, dark-colored car, with a get-away driver.

Here are the photos that investigators have of the offender and the vehicle:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDOpl_0cOtrGet00
    Side Profile of Theft Suspect (Credit: HPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0gR0_0cOtrGet00
    Full Body of Theft Suspect (Credit: HPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2rXT_0cOtrGet00
    Face of Theft Suspect (Credit: HPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUSC2_0cOtrGet00
    Side of Get-Away Car (Credit: HPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbjVg_0cOtrGet00
    Front of Get-Away Car (Credit: HPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdKHh_0cOtrGet00
    Rear of Get-Away Car (Credit: HPD)

Huntsville Police Department is looking for information to identify this suspect. If you have any information about who was involved you are asked to contact investigators at (256)-213-4537.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Hpd#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

2K+
Followers
622
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy