Authorities searching for suspect accused of stealing $250,000 in jewelry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing diamond rings from Meyer and Lee Fine Jewelry in Huntsville.

The thief stole about $250,000 worth of diamond rings from the jewelry store just before noon on Friday.

The suspect was last seen leaving the business in a small, dark-colored car, with a get-away driver.

Here are the photos that investigators have of the offender and the vehicle:

Side Profile of Theft Suspect (Credit: HPD)

Full Body of Theft Suspect (Credit: HPD)

Face of Theft Suspect (Credit: HPD)

Side of Get-Away Car (Credit: HPD)

Front of Get-Away Car (Credit: HPD)

Rear of Get-Away Car (Credit: HPD)

Huntsville Police Department is looking for information to identify this suspect. If you have any information about who was involved you are asked to contact investigators at (256)-213-4537.

