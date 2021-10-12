Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt, Daniels, Sheridan and Western Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.