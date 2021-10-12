Winter Storm Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Wibaux, Prairie and McCone Counties, mainly in the higher elevations. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wet heavy snow is expected. With leaves still on trees, damage to trees is possible.