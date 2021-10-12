CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Strange radio signal discovered coming from the middle of the Milky Way

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQoQa_0cOtr6us00
Photo credit Getty Images

Maybe it’s because it’s trick-or-treat time, but the Milky Way has been in the news lately.

Not that Milky Way. The huge one we’re all floating in! Still, this story is kind of spooky.

After it was recently discovered that the largest comet ever seen is making its way to our solar system, now comes news that there are strange radio waves coming from the center of the Milky Way.

But unlike the more reassuring conclusions of that comet discovery, as far as these radio waves, scientists are so far at a loss for what exactly it is.

According to CNN, a study out of Australia says that the mysterious energy signal is unlike any phenomenon studied before, and could suggest a previously unknown stellar object.

The detected brightness of the object varies dramatically; and the signal it’s sending goes on and off at random, said Ziteng Wang, lead author of the new study in The Astrophysical Journal and a doctoral student in the School of Physics at The University of Sydney.

"The strangest property of this new signal is that it has a very high polarisation,” said Wang. “This means its light oscillates in only one direction, but that direction rotates with time.”

As is often the case with such far-away mysteries, scientists have juggled and dropped some theories. At first the Aussie scientists thought it might be a pulsar, a very dense type of rapidly spinning neutron (dead) star, or a type of star that emits huge solar flares. But the signals do not match that theory.

While they’re not yet sure what the phenomenon is, they have named it, based on its coordinates in the night sky: ASKAP J173608.2-321635.

The team tried a few different hi-tech telescopes, but the signal continued to be elusive. “Because the signal was intermittent, we observed it for 15 minutes every few weeks, hoping that we would see it again," said Tara Murphy, a professor at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy and the School of Physics at The University of Sydney.

"Luckily, the signal returned,” Murphy continued, “but we found that the behaviour of the source was dramatically different -- the source disappeared in a single day, even though it had lasted for weeks in our previous... observations."

Murphy said more powerful telescopes may help solve the mystery.

For now, keep your eyes on the sky...

Comments / 1

Related
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milky Way#Australia#Radio Waves#Cnn#The Astrophysical Journal#Aussie#Un
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

The Earth Is Inside an Enormous Cosmic Tunnel, New Research Proposes

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In new research, scientists are proposing that Earth is situated within an enormous magnetized tunnel surrounding the entire solar system. As detailed in a new study accepted for publication at the Astrophysical Journal and uploaded to arXiv,...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Moore’s Law– Homo Sapiens May be the Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization

As life has evolved its complexity has increased exponentially, just like Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. The regression suggests that if life takes 10 billion years to evolve to the level of complexity associated with homo sapiens, then we may be among the first, if not the first, intelligent civilization in the Milky Way, negating Drake’s Equation.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Sydney
Universe Today

What’s Causing the Mysterious Radio Waves Coming From the Center of the Milky Way?

The center of the Milky Way is a mysterious place. Astronomers think there’s a supermassive black hole there, though it could be dark matter instead. The region is densely packed with stars, dominated by red giants. And because of all the dust between Earth and the galactic center, we can’t see anything with visible light, ultraviolet light, or low-energy x-rays.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
windermeresun.com

Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
techeblog.com

This is the First Image of Another Multi-Planet Solar System Orbiting a Sun-Like Star

Photo credit: ESO/Bohn et al. What you’re looking at is the first image of another multi-planet solar system orbiting a Sun-like star that is very much like ours. It was imaged by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), and capturing images of systems with multiple exoplanets are extremely rare, and this is the first one astronomers observed with more than one planet orbiting a star similar to the Sun. Read more for a short video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Rivers on Saturn's moon Titan are deeper than first thought and they could provide a map for NASA's Dragonfly mission to determine whether the celestial satellite is ripe to host life

The rivers and tributaries on Saturn's moon Titan could help NASA's upcoming mission to the celestial satellite learn more about its geology and whether it's capable of supporting life, a new study suggests. Astronomers, led by those at Cornell University, looked at Titan's map of rivers and tributaries and determined...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Strange radio waves emerge from the direction of the galactic center

Astronomers have discovered unusual signals coming from the direction of the Milky Way's center. The radio waves fit no currently understood pattern of variable radio source and could suggest a new class of stellar object. "The strangest property of this new signal is that it is has a very high...
ASTRONOMY
Audacy

Audacy

41K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy