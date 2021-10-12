CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berne Town Board election: Eight compete for four seats

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERNE — Berne’s wide-open future is in voters’ hands. No previously elected town-board members are staying in their posts. Both major parties are running full slates. Democrats had dominated town politics for decades, but with Donald Trump’s election in 2016 — enrollment in Berne heavily favors Democrats, the town went for Trump — the GOP got a foothold. And, in 2020, the first GOP-dominated town board took office. The one remaining Democrat on the board is not running again.

