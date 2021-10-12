CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Coincidence

By Marilyn M. Singleton, MD, JD
tulsatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“They” say there is no such thing as coincidence. They must have known about Covid-19, the political viral disease. Is it a coincidence that the year of the Covid is also the year that scientific integrity died? Discourse is the lifeblood of science. I thought we had gotten past jailing or guillotining or dismissing as crackpots people whose scientific theories with which we disagreed. Many scientific mavericks were vilified: William Harvey describing the circulatory system, Ignaz Semmelweis’ advocating for simple hand-washing, Barry Marshall determining that H. pylori, not spicy foods caused peptic ulcers, to name a few.

