CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

National Book Festival Highlights Seven Latino Authors

By Anne Holmes
loc.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post is by Maria Peña of the Library’s Office of Communications. The 2021 National Book Festival was, for a second consecutive year, seasoned with a bit of sabor latino, bringing virtual festivalgoers a total of seven Latino authors across different genres. True to this year’s theme of “Open a Book, Open the World,” the authors shared intimate stories about their upbringing that informed their writing process and used the festival as a platform to celebrate their Latino identity. A common thread among many of their works is the ongoing stories of migration and the challenges of a new life in a new land.

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Book festival bring authors and lovers of words to downtown

There’s something about the look and feel of a book that can’t be duplicated by a screen. But, boy, those techish things sure can come in handy in a pinch. Take the Las Vegas Book Festival. Thanks to the COVID pandemic, last year’s festival went all virtual, and while it wasn’t quite as much fun as wandering among the outdoor tents at the Historic Fifth Street School, it worked pretty well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
texasborderbusiness.com

One City One Book 2021 Author Presentation & Book Signing

Laredo, Texas – The Laredo Public Library’s One City One Book is a popular reading program that connects readers citywide by offering free access through the Laredo Public Library to a well-reviewed book that the author presents. “Failing Up: A Professor’s Odyssey of Flunking, Determination, and Hope” is the selected...
LAREDO, TX
freelibrary.org

Picture Book Highlights | Indigenous Peoples' Day

This year, for the first time, Philadelphia will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day on the 2nd Monday of October. It is a welcome and important step in recognizing and rethinking Native American history. It is also a celebration and acknowledgment of Indigenous Peoples' experiences and culture, past and present. Here are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cosmopolitan

Books by Black authors that celebrate love, culture and joy

2020 was the year that Black literature was catapulted into the spotlight. As protests against racial injustice spread across the world after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, there was an unprecedented demand for books written by Black authors, specifically, “anti-racism” books. This was demonstrated by how Reni Eddo-Lodge became the first Black British author to take the overall number one spot in the UK’s official book charts with her book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race. That’s right, a first, in 2020.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabor Latino
Person
Isabel Allende
escalontimes.com

Local Authors At Manteca Book Event

The Great Valley Bookfest in Manteca returned to the Bass Pro Promenade over the weekend, Oct. 9, to feature a smorgasbord of book-related booths from local authors to open-air bookstores. Local authors J.H. Leigh and Major Mitchell were in attendance representing Oakdale with their diverse catalog of fiction. The day...
MANTECA, CA
loc.gov

Art + Poetry at the National Book Festival: But Wait, There’s More!

The following post is by Katherine Blood, curator of fine prints in the Library’s Prints and Photographs Division. It was a dream come true to have the chance to showcase marvelous examples of art engaged with poetry and literature for the Library’s National Book Festival, working alongside colleagues Mark Dimunation and Stephanie Stillo. Our festival program, “Art, Literature and Poetry: Creative Collaborations at the Library of Congress,” explored how art and poetry can share narrative space to amplify and deepen our appreciation of both creative languages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
southseattleemerald.com

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Seattle Latino Film Festival

The Seattle Latino Film Festival (SLFF) opened for in-person viewing on Friday, Oct. 8, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 17. The festivities began last Friday at the Seattle Asian Art Museum with an opening night gala and after party reception. Dennis Mencia, a Honduran American actor known for playing Mateo Villanueva on CW’s Jane the Virgin, was MC for the event. The gala showcased the Uruguayan comedy, The Broken Glass Theory, one of the festival’s 106 in-person and online films supporting the magic of filmmaking as part of Hispanic culture globally.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Book Festival#Latinos#Newbery#Hispanics#Mexican
casscountynow.com

Texas author pens book on embracing suffering

“Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it.” This quote, by Helen Keller, perfectly encapsulates the totality of author Thomas Fellows latest book titled “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering.”Suffering, according to the book, is a part of humanity ...
TEXAS STATE
Romesentinel.com

Local author releases new book

CLINTON — Local author Dr. Mary Grabar released her book, “Debunking The 1619 Project: Exposing the Plan to Divide America (Regenery),” on Sept. 7. The book provides an extensive look at the divisive and false tactics used to associate America with the exact opposite values of its founding, according to an announcement.
CLINTON, NY
Columbian

National Book Awards finalists set

The finalists for the National Book Awards were announced Tuesday, with Lauren Groff, Anthony Doerr and Hanif Abdurraqib among the nominees for the prestigious literary prizes. The winners will be announced at the 72nd National Book Awards ceremony Nov. 17. Last month the Foundation announced that the event would be...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
bravamagazine.com

Four Wisconsin Book Festival Author Events We’re Excited About

The Wisconsin Book Festival takes place Oct. 21-24, and this year offers many exciting author discussions that started in late September, and will continue through mid-November. The mix of virtual and in-person discussions with authors started on Sept. 23, with activist and creator of the #metoo movement Tarana Burke who...
WISCONSIN STATE
easttexasradio.com

Local Authors Gather In Paris For Christian Book Event

Readers of Christian fiction and non-fiction will have the opportunity to meet several local authors at the Maranatha BookFest coming Saturday, November 6, in Paris! The day-long event will be at the Christian Fellowship Church in Paris (cfParis), located at 3410 Main Street. The Maranatha BookFest originated in Kansas City,...
PARIS, TX
sjpl.org

National Author's Day

Not many people may know but November 1st is National Author's Day. This holiday was officially recognized by the United States Department of Congress in 1949. On this day we give thanks to our authors by sending them letters, tweeting out to them, or just saying hey, "love your stuff" on their social media sites. Many use the hashtag #NationalAuthorsDay.
CONGRESS
foxbaltimore.com

One Book Baltimore: featured author Tami Charles

One Book Baltimore returns for a fourth year featuring writer Tami Charles and her award-winning novel Becoming Beatriz, the story of Afro-Latina high-schooler Beatriz Mendez, who is traumatized by her brother's death and struggles with realizing her dream of becoming a professional dancer. Charles joins us to talk about the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy