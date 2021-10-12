National Book Festival Highlights Seven Latino Authors

This post is by Maria Peña of the Library’s Office of Communications. The 2021 National Book Festival was, for a second consecutive year, seasoned with a bit of sabor latino, bringing virtual festivalgoers a total of seven Latino authors across different genres. True to this year’s theme of “Open a Book, Open the World,” the authors shared intimate stories about their upbringing that informed their writing process and used the festival as a platform to celebrate their Latino identity. A common thread among many of their works is the ongoing stories of migration and the challenges of a new life in a new land.