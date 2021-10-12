CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Primary Source Set on Women in Science and Technology

By Stephen Wesson
 8 days ago

Researchers, authors, activists, educators, and technicians: Women have played many different roles in the development of science, technology, and medicine over the centuries. A new primary source set from the Library of Congress, Women in Science and Technology, brings together items from the Library’s collections that highlight some of the work that American women have done in scientific fields.

