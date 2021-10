Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are looking to make quite a profit off the sale of their Hollywood Hills mansion. The couple recently put their sprawling 10-acre compound on the market for $35 million, according to property records obtained by the Daily Mail. Timberlake originally purchased the massive property for a mere $8.3 million at the height of his NSYNC fame in 2002, just months after breaking up with Britney Spears. That means the singer is poised to make back over four times his initial investment.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO