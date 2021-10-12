CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Is Thinking About ‘Trying’ for a Baby With Wife Hailey This Year

By Mike Nied
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Bieber has fatherhood on his mind. Fans who watched his new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, may have noticed that the hit-maker broached the topic of family planning with his wife Hailey Bieber. And it sounds like he is very much ready to take the next step in their relationship.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Justin Bieber’s Shocking Baby Announcement

Justin Bieber just released his new documentary, ‘Our World,’ on Friday and while the film shared a number of juicy tidbits about the singer’s life, one of the most noteworthy was an update on whether or not he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, had begun trying for a child yet.
CELEBRITIES
at40.com

Justin Bieber Drops 3 New Songs Including The Appropriately Titled 'Hailey'

Justin Bieber dropped three previously unreleased tracks on Friday (October 8) and one of them is named after his wife, Hailey Bieber. On the three-minute cut, the pop chart-topper, 27, sings about loving to be with her. “This life is crazy/ But it led me to your love/ If you call on me forever I will come/ No matter what, baby/ The only thing I'm certain of/ We'll be diamond when our golden days are done,” he sings on the hook. The song, as well as another cut titled “Angels Speak,” originally appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice, while "Red Eye," appeared as a bonus track on his European webstore version of the LP.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Justin Bieber's Ready To Start A Family, But Hailey Seems To Have 'Changed Her Mind' About The Timing, Says Source: 'She's At The Top Of Her Game Right Now'

Now that Justin and Hailey Bieber have celebrated their third wedding anniversary, the crooner’s more desperate than ever to start a family — but his wife isn't on board just yet. Article continues below advertisement. When the "Baby" singer, 27, and supermodel stunner, 24, tied the knot in September 2018,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ellen Degeneres
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Justin Bieber: Our World: 5 things we learnt from the very personal documentary (including that Justin wants to start a family with Hailey ASAP!)

Beliebers, assemble, because Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated documentary is finally out on Amazon Prime Video – and there is a fair bit to unpack. The documentary gives us a backstage and onstage pass, as this global music phenomenon prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert after a three-year hiatus from a full concert.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Hailey and Justin aren't on the same page about having a baby right now, more news

If Justin Bieber's 2020 New Year's wish comes true, he and Hailey Bieber could soon be in baby planning mode. Err, make that "nugget" planning. A scene from the singer's new Amazon Prime Video documentary, "Justin Bieber: Our World," shows a conversation between the married couple in which Justin tells Hailey, 24, that he wants to start trying to "squish out a nugget" by the end of the year. (We'll go ahead and translate that to baby-making.) "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Justin tells Hailey in the clip, which was shot the day before his 2020 New Year's Eve concert, according to People. "In 2021?" Hailey asks. Justin then clarifies that he wants to "start trying" in late 2021. Hailey, sounding a bit unconvinced (or perhaps put off by the notion of her future "nugget squeezing"), then tells her husband, "We shall see." Back in 2018, Hailey told Vogue Arabia she wants children but was far from ready to start a family. "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," she said at the time. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon." Speaking to Zane Lowe last year, Justin said he wanted to start a family "in due time," explaining that he first hoped to "enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Our World
celebratingthesoaps.com

Justin Bieber Reveals He Felt Anxious Returning To The Stage After A Three-Year Absence

Justin Bieber is no stranger to the lights and the noise and the feel of jumping up and down the stage when one is sufficiently pumped up with great music and the roar from hundreds of screaming and adoring fans. And yet, there’s something about the stage that makes it less of an acquired taste for Bieber and more of an experience each time.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Atlanta

Justin Bieber Is Now In The Cannabis Business

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Singer Justin Bieber performs during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG) (CNN) — His “Peaches” single lit up the charts and now...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Colbert Has 3 Theories About That Surprise Twist In Justin Bieber's New Video

Stephen Colbert was as surprised as anyone by the unexpected co-star of Justin Bieber’s newest video: Diane Keaton, who appears in a brief teaser for “Ghost.”. As Colbert noted, the appearance by the screen icon in the video left Bieber’s fans “confused.”. But “The Late Show” host had some theories.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber just wore the perfect makeup for autumn

A new season comes with the perfect excuse to switch up the contents of your makeup bag. While I prefer matte, full coverage foundations and heaps of bronzer all-year round, I like changing up the shades I use. I find myself reaching for deeper, rich berry tones – and it...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Hailey Bieber Has Another Ludicrously Luminous Skin Moment

Have you ever seen skin glow quite like it? That’s the question we’re all asking ourselves upon seeing Hailey Bieber's latest Instagram Story, in which the model is seen, face to the sun, with ludicrously luminous skin. "Glossy skin and berry-stained lips all fall please," she captioned the post, showing...
RETAIL
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy