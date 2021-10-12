Justin Bieber Is Thinking About ‘Trying’ for a Baby With Wife Hailey This Year

If Justin Bieber's 2020 New Year's wish comes true, he and Hailey Bieber could soon be in baby planning mode. Err, make that "nugget" planning. A scene from the singer's new Amazon Prime Video documentary, "Justin Bieber: Our World," shows a conversation between the married couple in which Justin tells Hailey, 24, that he wants to start trying to "squish out a nugget" by the end of the year. (We'll go ahead and translate that to baby-making.) "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," Justin tells Hailey in the clip, which was shot the day before his 2020 New Year's Eve concert, according to People. "In 2021?" Hailey asks. Justin then clarifies that he wants to "start trying" in late 2021. Hailey, sounding a bit unconvinced (or perhaps put off by the notion of her future "nugget squeezing"), then tells her husband, "We shall see." Back in 2018, Hailey told Vogue Arabia she wants children but was far from ready to start a family. "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," she said at the time. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon." Speaking to Zane Lowe last year, Justin said he wanted to start a family "in due time," explaining that he first hoped to "enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

