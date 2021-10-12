CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT Game Sorare Responds to U.K. Gambling Commission Investigation

As things continue to heat up in the NFT and NFT gaming scene, more eyes are turning to the platforms that support these assets and applications. On Oct. 11, fantasy soccer NFT game Sorare was given a warning that it would be placed under investigation through the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC). The investigation is about whether or not the business needs to operate under a license for gambling. Is Sorare gambling?

theblockcrypto.com

UK gambling regulator is looking into NFT fantasy soccer league Sorare

The UK Gambling Commission cautioned consumers that NFT fantasy soccer platform Sorare isn’t licensed by the gambling regulator. The commission is making inquiries into whether Sorare offers services that fall under its purview. Sorare says it has been assured by legal experts that it does not offer any forms of...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Sorare stands by its non-gambling status after UK Gambling Commission warning

Sorare has issued a response to the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) placing its blockchain fantasy football platform under investigation. Yesterday the UKGC issued a warning, alerting the public that Sorare…did not maintain a UK gambling licence. The Commission confirmed that it was evaluating Sorare’s fantasy football game and digital collectables platform with regards to whether the business was required to operate under a licence…
GAMBLING
cryptoslate.com

Crypto NFT unicorn Sorare hit by UK regulators over operating a ‘gambling’ platform

The U.K. Gambling Commission, the country’s premier gambling watchdog, has launched an investigation into cards trading platform Sorare, said a notification released Monday. The commission alleged Sorare offered and operated an unregistered gambling platform targeted towards UK citizens. The country has strict laws to keep gambling and other speculative activities in check and requires such companies to mandatorily register with the U.K. Gambling Commission.
GAMBLING
casinonewsdaily.com

Gambling Commission Orders Immediate Suspension of BGO’s UK License

The Gambling Commision of Great Britain (UKGC) has placed BGO Entertainment under license review with a suspension of remote gaming activities in effect immediately under Section 116 of the 2005 Gambling Act. The regulatory compliance action was announced on the Gambling Commission’s website without many specific public allegations, but consumer...
GAMBLING
#Football Games#Nft#Ukgc#Real Madrid#Juventus F C
CoinTelegraph

NFT gaming proposition in question as regulators and traditional gaming pullback

The gaming industry is a multi-billionaire dollar market traditionally dominated by giant corporations like Atari, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, among others. Throughout their history, these major firms have aimed to provide entertaining gaming experiences to attract new players and expand their market share. However, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are attempting to...
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Players Criticize Hellraiser NFT Partnership, Behaviour Responds

Dead by Daylight's Hellraiser Chapter featured the arrival of one of the game's most anticipated Killers, but it's now part of an NFT controversy involving Pinhead himself. Behaviour Interactive, the developers of Dead by Daylight, partnered with NFT creators Boss Protocol which created NFTs based on the game's model for Pinhead. NFTs were controversial enough on their own already, but these Pinhead NFTs have been deemed more problematic still given that some of them have a chance of awarding people access to the Hellraiser Chapter and in-game cosmetics. Frustration has ensued from those who either think the NFT announcement should've been shared before the Chapter went on sale or those who don't want their purchases associated with NFTs in any way.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Steam reportedly blocks cryptocurrency and NFT games

Valve is reportedly blocking cryptocurrency and NFT games on its Steam digital distribution network, according to Age of Rust developer SpacePirate Games. The studio said on Twitter that Valve was going to remove all such games from the platform, based on a screenshot of Steam’s developer rules and guidelines. It said that games built on blockchain technology that issue or allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs could not be distributed on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Steam bans blockchain and NFT games

Valve is not allowing blockchain-based games or those featuring NFTs on Steam, as noted by Age of Rust developer SpacePirate Games. The studio yesterday said on Twitter that Valve would remove all blockchain games from the platform. A screenshot of Steam's developer rules and guidelines attached to the post indicated that games "built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs" could not be distributed on the storefront.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Medical history to be checked as rules for gun licences tightened

The Government has set out measures to toughen up firearms rules. Police will have to check someone’s medical history before issuing a gun licence in the wake of the mass shooting in Plymouth, the Government has confirmed. From November 1, all firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

How Much Business Did LinkedIn Have in China? Company Changes Course

Popular professional network service LinkedIn is pulling its business out of China. How much business does LinkedIn have in China? Quite a bit. According to statistics on LinkedIn’s website, China has over 54 million LinkedIn users, which makes it the third-largest market behind the U.S. and India. However, strict government...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Sorare Taps Gaming Execs Ryan Spoon, Michael Meltzer for U.S. Growth

European NFT company Sorare has hired a pair of U.S. gaming executives to help the company grow its presence in North America, part of a wider push to expand its team and product in the booming world of digital collectibles. The group has hired Ryan Spoon, former BetMGM COO, into the same role at Sorare. It also hired Michael Meltzer, previously a senior director of strategic ventures at DraftKings, to be vice president of business development. Both executives will be based out of Sorare’s planned U.S. office, and both will help the company focus on expanding its presence in the most developed...
GAMBLING
NBC News

First responders attend scene of stabbing attack on U.K. lawmaker

The Actual Cost of Tub to Shower Conversion May Surprise You. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Facebook Fined $69 Million by U.K. Authority for Breaching Order During Giphy Merger Investigation

Social media giant Facebook has been fined £50.5 million ($69.1 million) for breaching an order imposed by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) during its ongoing investigation into Facebook’s purchase of Giphy. The previously completed merger of Facebook and Giphy, the largest provider of GIFs and meme sharing services, ran into a potential roadblock from the CMA earlier this year. The CMA provisionally found that the merger would negatively impact competition between social media platforms, something that Facebook disagrees with. “It is standard practice to issue an initial enforcement order (IEO) at the start of an investigation into a completed acquisition....
INTERNET
bitcoin.com

NFT Gaming Pioneer Vulcan Forged Launches New DEX for Gaming Tokens

PRESS RELEASE. Vulcan Forged has launched a new and revolutionary decentralized exchange for gaming tokens following the success of its gaming metaverse, VulcanVerse. Cardiff, United Kingdom – Blockchain gaming platform, Vulcan Forged, is announcing the launch of the first-ever decentralized exchange (DEX) purpose-built for gaming tokens, VulcanDEX. The DEX will allow users of the gaming platform to trade any gaming token without the need to register. Players will then be able to use their newly acquired tokens in their respective game.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Leading huntsman guilty of running Zoom webinars encouraging illegal foxhunting

A leading huntsman who talked of “creating a smokescreen” has been found guilty and ordered to pay £3,500 for giving advice on how to illegally carry out illegal hunts, in what was described as a landmark case on the issue.The League Against Cruel Sports said the verdict was “without a shadow of doubt the most significant moment since the Hunting Act came in”.Mark Hankinson, director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association, intentionally encouraged huntsmen to use legal trail-hunting as “a sham and a fiction” for the unlawful chasing and killing of animals, the judge said.The case has been keenly watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
