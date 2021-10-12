NFT Game Sorare Responds to U.K. Gambling Commission Investigation

Dead by Daylight's Hellraiser Chapter featured the arrival of one of the game's most anticipated Killers, but it's now part of an NFT controversy involving Pinhead himself. Behaviour Interactive, the developers of Dead by Daylight, partnered with NFT creators Boss Protocol which created NFTs based on the game's model for Pinhead. NFTs were controversial enough on their own already, but these Pinhead NFTs have been deemed more problematic still given that some of them have a chance of awarding people access to the Hellraiser Chapter and in-game cosmetics. Frustration has ensued from those who either think the NFT announcement should've been shared before the Chapter went on sale or those who don't want their purchases associated with NFTs in any way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO