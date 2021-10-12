NFT Game Sorare Responds to U.K. Gambling Commission Investigation
As things continue to heat up in the NFT and NFT gaming scene, more eyes are turning to the platforms that support these assets and applications. On Oct. 11, fantasy soccer NFT game Sorare was given a warning that it would be placed under investigation through the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC). The investigation is about whether or not the business needs to operate under a license for gambling. Is Sorare gambling?marketrealist.com
