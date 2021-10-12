Here are some poetic ways to respond to annoying work emails.
During a recent passive scrolling session on Twitter, I found this tweet from way back in early 2019—yes, it was a long passive scrolling session, but I’m trying to make something of it here—in which Devin Gael Kelly jokes that Rilke’s “[I’m not sure yet when]” was “the original out of office reply.” It’s funny because it’s true: “I’m not sure yet when/ you’ll have my response,” the poem begins. It’s concise, to the point, and followed by a breathtaking image: “Above, alone, in the vineyard, someone/ is already talking with the earth.”lithub.com
Comments / 0