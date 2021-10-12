Here are some poetic ways to respond to annoying work emails.

Do you remember the game MASH? If not, it was a weirdly entertaining pen-and-paper fortune-telling game—huge in middle school—in which you and your friends gave yourself various options that were then selected by, essentially, random (the number of letters in your name, the number of dashes or swirls your friend could make on the paper before you said stop; any human-powered number-generation system would work). Categories were endless (partners, pets, jobs, number of children, etc.) but it was the titular options of MASH that told you where you were going to live: in a Mansion, Apartment, Shack, or House. Like a horoscope, these categories are vague enough to be relatively predictive. Anything can be a mansion if you want it to be.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO