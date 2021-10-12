CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Second Annual Boo-Drive Thru At Ocean County Mall

File Photo

TOMS RIVER – B98.5 FM, is hosting the second annual Boo Drive -Thru at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River on October 29th, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Boo Drive-Thru in partnership with the Ocean County Mall and Stop & Shop is a safe and spooky way for families to dress up in costume, decorate their cars, and trick or treat in the comfort of their own vehicles. Located in the mall parking lot, this event is free to all ages.

Attendees will be greeted by the B98.5 on-air staff in costume and will experience festive Halloween displays as they drive through. While supplies last, every car will receive a B98.5 trick or treat bag filled with candy, station merchandise, and the chance to win great prizes including concert tickets and more. Attendees are encouraged to get creative and decorate their vehicles as they will be entered into B98.5’s best decorated vehicle contest. Three lucky winners with the best Halloween themed vehicle will drive away with cold hard cash.

For more information about Boo Drive-Thru and its partners, please email info@PressCommRadio.com.

