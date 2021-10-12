Union leader: Our health care heroes need both vaccines and health insurance | Opinion

Honors an individual whose job performance is considered exemplary by people within their organizations, peers and community members. What the nominator said: Zane Bennett was recently promoted to director of business development for Life Care Services. Bennett previously served as Plantation Village’s executive director for seven years and throughout the pandemic. “Plantation Village, a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Porters Neck (managed by Life Care Services (LCS)), is a case study on how to implement a COVID-19 emergency response campaign for a vulnerable population to ensure their health and well-being. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Plantation Village did not hesitate to spring into action to ensure the safety of its 300 residents ranging in ages from 62 to 100, its 150-member staff and family members. Thanks to leadership’s proactive response, there have been only two incidents of COVID among residents – each resident was vaccinated, had mild cases in August 2021 and are now fully recovered. … In January and February 2021, Plantation Village hosted on-site vaccination clinics in partnership with Walgreens. The community is working with Walgreens to host an on-site booster vaccine clinic as soon as it’s available. LCS introduced Eversafe 360, a new standard that raises the bar for overall safety for residents and staff.”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO