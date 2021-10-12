Orangeburg DPS investigating the death of a two-year-old child

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Police are investigating a two-year-old’s death as possible abuse. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the child’s head was bleeding when he and his mother arrived at the hospital Monday. The mother told officers she heard the front door open, and she got up to find the child laying on the floor, bleeding and not breathing. Officials say he was taken to the operating room at Regional Medical Center, where he he was given lifesaving efforts but pronounced dead.