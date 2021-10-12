CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beirut Blast Probe Suspended Again as Judge Issues Arrest Warrant

By Reuters
Voice of America
 8 days ago

A probe into the catastrophic Beirut port explosion was frozen on Tuesday for the second time in less than three weeks after two politicians wanted for questioning filed a new complaint against the lead investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar. The investigation has been facing obstacles since Bitar sought to question some...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Beirut port investigator renews summonses of ex-ministers

The judge leading Lebanon’s probe into last year’s massive port explosion renewed on Tuesday his summonses of two former ministers for questioning, a judicial official said. The decision by Judge Tarek Bitar came despite intense criticism from the country’s powerful Hezbollah group of the direction of the long-running investigation. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has accused Bitar of politicizing the probe and singling out some officials and not others. He has called on the government to remove Bitar. Bitar has been in the post since February, after his predecessor was removed by a court decision following legal challenges from senior...
Voice of America

Beirut Reels From Last Week’s Gun Battle as Probe Gets Underway

AMMAN — Lebanon’s defense minister says no one should jump to conclusions about the deadly sectarian violence that erupted last Thursday in the capital, Beirut. However, the leader of the powerful Shiite faction Hezbollah lashed out Monday, accusing the Christian Lebanese Forces of stoking civil war. Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice...
Voice of America

Hezbollah Rattled by Beirut Port Blast Probe

AMMAN — A judicial probe into the August 2020 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people has rattled Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah — the country's power broker, and other political players. Observers say its followers brought weapons to a demonstration aimed at protesting the investigation and its lead judge last Thursday with the aim of intimidating others. The protest in the capital turned violent, leaving seven people dead, dozens injured and concerns about sectarian violence reminiscent of the 1975 to 1990 civil war.
Person
Ali Hassan Khalil
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
Voice of America

Beirut Violence Over Blast Probe Is Ugly Reminder of Sectarian Civil War

AMMAN — At least five people were killed and 16 wounded as shots were fired during a protest by Iran-backed Hezbollah supporters against Tarek Bitar, the judge investigating the 2020 Beirut Port blast. Explosions were also heard Thursday as tensions over the politically charged case push Lebanon into another crisis. The Lebanese army is searching for the gunmen.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions about blast probe soar

BEIRUT -- Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street...
Public Radio International PRI

Violence erupts in Beirut over blast investigation judge

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Beirut on Thursday, leaving six people dead. The violence occurred when armed supporters of Shiite militant and political groups, Hezbollah and Amal, marched through a Christian neighborhood in protest of the Beirut blast investigation's judge. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Randa Slim, a senior fellow and director of conflict resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, about the violence and the consequences it'll have on Lebanon.
Imperial Valley Press Online

Gunbattles erupt during protest of Beirut blast probe; 6 die

BEIRUT – Heavy gunfire broke out Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Hezbollah group against the judge leading the probe into last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens wounded in the most violent street fighting in the Lebanese capital in years.
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - At least six Shi'ites were shot dead in Beirut on Thursday, in an attack on protesters who were heading for a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating the explosion that ripped through the city's port last year. The Iran-backed...
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
dbrnews.com

Several wounded during Beirut shooting over port blast probe

The Lebanese army are deployed in the streets of Beirut as gun fire exchanges turn the capital into a war zone a few blocks from the Justice Palace, where hundreds of black-clad protesters had gathered to demand the removal of judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the port blast.
WNCY

Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year’s Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse. More than a year since the explosion ripped...
Voice of America

