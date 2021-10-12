Why Tom Bergeron Wasn't Surprised He Was Fired From DWTS After 28 Seasons

When Dancing with the Stars premiered in 2005, the series quickly became a hit. Even though the concept seems a little weird on the surface, there’s something about watching celebrities dance that people seem to really enjoy. Although several things have changed during the show’s run, one of the things that remained the same was Tom Bergeron’s role as the show’s host. For the first 28 seasons, Tom was a fixture on Dancing with the Stars. When news broke that he wouldn’t be returning for the show’s 29th season, lots of viewers were shocked – and not in a good way. Although the reason for his departure was initially kept quiet, he has finally spoken out about why he and the show parted ways. Keep reading to find out why Tom Bergeron left Dancing with the Stars.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 HOURS AGO