Why Tom Bergeron Wasn't Surprised He Was Fired From DWTS After 28 Seasons

Cover picture for the article"The show that I left was not the show that I loved." While Tom Bergeron's exit from "Dancing with the Stars" came as a shock to viewers, he admitted in a new interview that he wasn't exactly surprised to learn that he and his co-host Erin Andrews would be ousted as hosts after 28 seasons.

