There are plenty of celebrations go around for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea these days. Earlier this week, the pair revealed that they had recently welcomed their son, Baby Sire, into the world with touching tributes to their newborn. It was in September 2020 when they announced the birth of their daughter, Sovereign Bo, and their two babies are the latest additions to their growing family that includes Usher's other two sons that he shares with ex-wife Tameka Raymond.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO