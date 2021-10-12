Man identified after dying in motorcycle crash in Manitowoc County

Manitowoc County Coroner Curtis Green has identified a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday.

The coroner said 32-year-old Sheboygan resident Collin Lundskow-Biederwolf lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, hitting the roadway. He was taken to Theda Clark Trauma Center by air ambulance with severe head injuries.

Lundskow-Biederwolf died of traumatic brain injuries at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center on Monday.

This crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway XX near Pioneer Road in the town of Meeme in southwest Manitowoc County.

The coroner said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident. A full toxicology report is pending. The coroner also said Lundskow-Biederwolf was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.