College Sports

Analyzing KJ Jefferson's play at Ole Miss

wholehogsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis of KJ Jefferson’s eighth career start after a re-watch of the Ole Miss game:. Cumulative PFF grade: 85.7 (No. 27 among FBS quarterbacks and No. 5 in SEC) Best throw: KJ Jefferson’s 46-yard completion to Warren Thompson in the fourth quarter to help set up a touchdown to tie the game 38-38. The pass was Jefferson’s third consecutive completion of 34-plus yards, and the play in a way made up for the deep ball Thompson dropped earlier in the game. It also pushed Jefferson, at the time, to 3 of 4 on 16-plus yard throws when targeting Thompson.

www.wholehogsports.com

wholehogsports.com

Clay Henry's Top 10 Keys: Arkansas vs. Auburn

Whether or not Sam Pittman talks about toughness during his sleep is up for debate. His wife, Jamie, has never mentioned it. But it would not surprise if that’s the only time the second-year Arkansas coach isn’t either talking about how to make the Razorbacks tougher, or at least thinking about it.
wholehogsports.com

Taken down again: Hogs drop 6th straight to Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks could get no satisfaction on a sun-splashed, gorgeous fall day on Saturday. No revenge for last year’s badly officiated ending at Auburn, no breaks on more disputed calls and no good outcomes on their risky decisions. The University of Arkansas also had a hard time...
wholehogsports.com

KJ Jefferson primed for happy homecoming

Matt Corral seems to be the big storyline for this week’s showdown between the University of Arkansas and Ole Miss. Our man Bob Holt had a great story on him Wednesday and how successful the Rebels quarterback has been except for last year’s game when the Razorbacks intercepted him six times.
KARK

Mississippi’s Next KJ Jefferson Could be Madison Central’s Vic Sutton

FAYETTEVILLE — Madison (Miss.) Central’s Class of 2023 quarterback Vic Sutton is taking notice of what KJ Jefferson is doing at Arkansas. Sutton, 6-3, 200, has been offered by Arkansas and others. He will be among the recruits heading to Arkansas on Saturday to watch the Razorbacks take on Auburn. Among the Razorbacks that has caught his attention is obviously redshirt sophomore quarterback Jefferson.
247Sports

Auburn preps for challenge of 'do-it-all' quarterback KJ Jefferson

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn's defense wants to show it can learn from some of its shortcomings in the first half of the 2021 regular season and be a better unit over the course of the last six games. That task will start with a tricky opposing offense — more specifically, a quarterback with a rare skill set and athleticism.
wholehogsports.com

Banged-up Jefferson taking plenty of hits

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman thinks quarterback KJ Jefferson was a little more sore heading into last week’s 38-23 loss to Auburn than people knew after his performance the previous week at Ole Miss. Jefferson accounted for 411 total yards and six touchdowns in front of dozens...
Dominique Johnson
Sam Pittman
The Decatur Daily

Auburn hopes to curtail Hogs' KJ Jefferson

AUBURN — With a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks lined up in back-to-back weeks for Auburn's defense, the Tigers quickly moved on to planning for KJ Jefferson and Arkansas. Jefferson, the successor to Feleipe Franks, has been a major part of Arkansas' revival. Even in a 52-51 loss at Ole Miss...
Scarlet Nation

KJ a big test for Auburn’s defense

AUBURN | KJ Jefferson is second among SEC quarterbacks with 320 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He’s also completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,235 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. The sophomore is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback and a very difficult matchup for...
wholehogsports.com

Best web comments of the week

Selected comments this week from Razorbacks fans on the message boards at WholeHogSports.com:. Was Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman right to go for a 2-point conversion to win at the end of last Saturday’s 52-51 loss to Ole Miss?. bluegrassrazorback: Coach Sam made a decision that is decisive — it’s in...
wholehogsports.com

How Arkansas and Auburn compare at each position

AUBURN Bo Nix (107-185-1, 1,196 yards, 6 TDs) practices escape artistry on par with Ole Miss’ Matt Corral. The junior legacy has been up and down. He was bailed out by referees on what could have been a game-deciding backwards spike vs. UA last year. Nix has hurt the Hogs with his legs and has 169 rushing yards in 2021. LSU transfer TJ Finley (17-32-0, 275 yards, 2 TDs), who beat UA last year, has been solid in relief.
wholehogsports.com

Arkansas didn't win enough on first down

FAYETTEVILLE — Just before kickoff, an Auburn man provided a condensed, but hugely accurate synopsis of what might lead to an upset of No. 17 Arkansas. “The Tigers can stop the run and if they catch the ball better than the last two weeks, it might be what they need today,” he said. “They will play the run tough on first down and they’ve dropped 13 passes the last two weeks, some of them in the end zone.”
wholehogsports.com

LIVE UPDATES: No. 17 Arkansas hosts Auburn

( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics ) Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan (31) is shown during a game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville. 2:40, 4Q: Bo Nix runs for 6 yards and a first down out of the timeout, keeping the Auburn offense on the...
247Sports

SEC QB rankings at midseason: Hendon Hooker, KJ Jefferson making moves

The quarterback situation within the SEC was a mixed bag entering the 2021 season. And midseason SEC quarterback rankings, compared to our preseason list, looks considerably different seven weeks after the fact with a large sample size of who's hot and who's not under center. Backed by Heisman favorites Matt Corral and Bryce Young at Ole Miss and Alabama, respectively, the league has seen impressive production at quarterback this season and many of those stars will have the center of the spotlight over the second half of the campaign with the College Football Playoff selection committee keeping a close eye on results.
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
