BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will look to inch closer to a spot in the World Series on Tuesday night with a Game 4 win over the Astros in the ALCS. While nothing is certain on the field, there is one certainty off it: The Fenway Park crowd is going to be rocking. Red Sox fans have been electric so far this postseason, and they have been treated to four incredible home games. If you haven’t been part of the party at the ole ballyard, you no doubt have heard them — and likely felt their energy — from your...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO