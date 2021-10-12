CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bennington, VT

Vandalism To Bennington Museum May Have Meaning Behind The Number 38

By Cheryl Adams
WUPE
WUPE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 09:28 in the morning, Bennington Police were dispatched to the Bennington Museum located at 75 Main Street Bennington, Vermont. There was a report of vandalism that occurred overnight. The officer who responded to the call learned that a Bennington Museum employee arrived and had discovered a large banner had been erected between two light poles at the entrance to the museum’s courtyard.

wupe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUPE

LOOK: 25 Popular Bands Who Have Performed in the Berkshires

As a kid growing up in Berkshire County, I used to think that the closest you could go to experience popular musicians of the day was Albany or Saratoga. That of course is certainly not true and was more of a case of my narrow taste for music. However, as I matured and learned more about what the Berkshires as a whole had to offer, I quickly realized that a number of popular bands have performed in the Berkshires. With venues like the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Tanglewood in Lenox and, Mass MoCA in North Adams, what musician wouldn't want to perform in Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Be Careful: Driving This Berkshire County Road? Don’t Dare Do This (photos)

When driving around Berkshire County, you'll find roads that have little idiosyncrasies that you'll have to get used to. In some towns, you may have to get used to driving on dirt roads. Depending on the time of the year, you have to plan ahead to give yourself extra time or plan on an alternate route due to construction work being performed. Then, of course, you're probably aware of which roads in the Berkshires are the speed traps and stay conscious of how fast you're moving along. I'll admit, working in Great Barrington for the past 16 years and driving from Pittsfield, I've had my fair share of warnings when driving on Pittsfield-Lenox road in the overnight hours. It's certainly tempting to speed when the road is all yours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

It Had To Happen: Clark Art And Mass MoCA Now Requiring Vaccine

The word is out, people! According to some late-breaking news from Wednesday, if you want to visit Mass MoCA in North Adams or Williamstown's Clark Art Institute, then you need to provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. In a media statement from the Clark Art Institute, as of November...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Bennington, VT
Crime & Safety
Bennington, VT
Entertainment
Local
Vermont Entertainment
WUPE

Berkshire County Historical Society Oral Histories Project Helped By Grant Money

We learned recently that seven organizations in Berkshire County have received national grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities through Massachusetts Humanities. Well, the Berkshire County Historical Society at 'Arrowhead' the historical home of Herman Melville in Pittsfield, is putting its share to good use... to further the organization's Berkshire County Oral Histories project.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

You’ll Definitely Get Pulled Over For This Now In Massachusetts

Slater and Marjo often reference Slater's mom, Carol, on the show. Carol helps out with the kids for two weeks out of the month to help Slater with the expense of childcare. Carol is an innocent woman. Carol is a devout Catholic who wouldn't miss Mass on Sunday morning for the world. In fact, she will risk a traffic infraction in order not to be late for Church.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WOW: 10 People Most Wanted by MA State Police (Fall 2021 Update)

In recent months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous individuals that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Obviously, you need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Amanda Knox
WUPE

Update: Police Find Missing Cheshire Boy

Update: The missing boy was found. Thanks to everyone for their efforts. Breaking news...The Cheshire Police Department is reporting on their Facebook page that they are looking for a young boy who is missing from the Pittsfield area but also has ties to the Cheshire area. No other information has...
CHESHIRE, MA
WUPE

WOW: Take a Step Back in Time in Downtown Pittsfield (photos)

Pittsfield is quite the city here in the Berkshires, offering many vibrant cultural attractions and natural beauty. Whatever your interest, Pittsfield has something for everyone. Think about all the city has to offer. You can take in some art and/or history at the Berkshire Museum or Herman Melville's Arrowhead. Capture some live entertainment at Barrington Stage Company, Colonial Theatre, or the Whitney Center for the Arts to name a few. Perhaps you want to explore the outdoors, there are plenty of options for you including Canoe Meadows, Pittsfield State Forest and there's food/restaurant options galore. In 2017, the Arts Vibrancy Index compiled by the National Center for Arts Research ranked Pittsfield and Berkshire County as the No. 1 medium-sized community in the nation for the arts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington Is Among 66 DA’s Backing Rachael Rollins

66 elected prosecutors around the country are backing Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts by issuing a joint statement supporting her. Those prosecutors include Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. President Biden nominated Rollins to serve as U.S....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bennington Museum#Police Dept 1#The Bennington Police
WUPE

Laundries Parents Have Now Changed Their Story, Can They Be Charged?

Brian Laundries parents now claim their missing son vanished a day earlier the they previously told the police. Attorney Steven Bertolino says that the family now believes that Laundrie went missing on September 13th and not on the 14th. Nexstar Media Wire/KXAN. Brian Laundrie's sister Cassie Laundrie told ABC’s "Good...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUPE

Berkshire Bear’s Nose is Missing Due to Likely Fight (Video)

Over the past several months we have shared a number of wildlife videos. Most of the videos were taken in Berkshire County. As we have mentioned in a previous post, the summer of 2021 was dubbed the 'Summer of Bear' in the Berkshires. There were many videos of bears either roaming around, looking for food, climbing trees, doing some back-scratching and even displaying curiosity as they would approach decks and porches. These videos were shared on many local Berkshire County Facebook group pages.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy