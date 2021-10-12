Vandalism To Bennington Museum May Have Meaning Behind The Number 38

When driving around Berkshire County, you'll find roads that have little idiosyncrasies that you'll have to get used to. In some towns, you may have to get used to driving on dirt roads. Depending on the time of the year, you have to plan ahead to give yourself extra time or plan on an alternate route due to construction work being performed. Then, of course, you're probably aware of which roads in the Berkshires are the speed traps and stay conscious of how fast you're moving along. I'll admit, working in Great Barrington for the past 16 years and driving from Pittsfield, I've had my fair share of warnings when driving on Pittsfield-Lenox road in the overnight hours. It's certainly tempting to speed when the road is all yours.

