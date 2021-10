STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lourdes S. Awn, 97, who was originally from the Philippines and came to the U.S. for treatment after being injured during WWII, remaining here for the rest of her life, and who was admired and who was a woman of great faith and devotion, has died.