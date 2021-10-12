'Scream' 2022: David Arquette Calls the Movie a "Scary, Funny Continuation and Rebirth of a Franchise"

In 2004, the world was introduced to Saw, a micro-budget horror film that would grow into a lucrative nine-film franchise. The overall premise of the films was about John Kramer aka Jigsaw, a cancer survivor who puts criminals in sadistic traps in order for them to truly see the value of life. Saw was never a critical darling; however, the premise was intriguing to audiences and the film was a popular tradition for Halloween. However, interest waned for the franchise following the third entry. The Saw reviews weren’t getting any better and the notoriety of seeing a Jigsaw trap was wearing off. Following Saw: The Final Chapter, the series attempts to reboot twice, Jigsaw, and Spiral: From The Book of Saw; Unfortunately, the critics still weren’t impressed with both films. Jigsaw managed to get an impressive $102 million worldwide; however, the star-studded Spiral featuring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson only garnered nearly $40 million. Of course, the pandemic played a crucial part in the box office returns but there should be no denying that the Saw franchise isn’t as popular as it used to be. Horror has done particularly well in 2021, with A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It making over $200 million worldwide. Let’s dissect the Saw franchise altogether and break down the reasons the franchise continues to be a disappointment.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO