CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Scream' 2022: David Arquette Calls the Movie a "Scary, Funny Continuation and Rebirth of a Franchise"

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in October 2020, I got the opportunity to participate in a virtual set visit for the new Scream movie while filming was underway. We already shared the conversation with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, executive producer Chad Villella and producer William Sherak of Project X Entertainment, but now that the trailer is finally out, it’s time to put the spotlight on the cast, beginning with Dewey Riley himself, David Arquette.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why It Was ‘Torture’ Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’. Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.
CELEBRITIES
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
David Arquette
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Parade

What's Your Favorite Scary Movie? Here's Everything We Know About Scream 5, Including the First Trailer

In 1996, horror savant Wes Craven‘s Scream broke all the rules of the classic horror films it adored. And now, just over a quarter-century later, a fifth feature in the successful franchise (which has also included a TV series) is set to premiere exclusively in theaters worldwide on Jan. 14, 2022. After Paramount released a bloody, funny and intentionally mysterious trailer on Oct. 12, 2021, the hype machine has officially been jumpstarted.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#S Wonderful#Project X Entertainment
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Scream’ First Look Reveals Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, And Ghostface’s New Victims

It might be spooky season but we’ll have to wait until January for the return of the iconic Scream franchise and the murderous Ghostface! Paramount has confirmed the first trailer for the fifth movie, and the first in eleven years, will arrive tomorrow. But to whet our appetite EW has revealed images of the new and returning cast, most of which will probably have their characters killed off.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

HBO Max Has A Ton Of Scary Movies To Keep You Screaming Through Halloween

As you're unpacking your fall sweaters and looking up the nearest pumpkin patches, odds are, your movie preferences are changing right along with the weather. If you're ready to trade your steamy summer flicks for movies that are darker, scarier, and perfect for making you want to curl up in the fetal position, you're in luck. It turns out, there are a ton of Halloween movies on HBO Max just waiting to make you afraid to fall asleep with the lights off this spooky season.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Saw Franchise Continues To Be A Disappointment

In 2004, the world was introduced to Saw, a micro-budget horror film that would grow into a lucrative nine-film franchise. The overall premise of the films was about John Kramer aka Jigsaw, a cancer survivor who puts criminals in sadistic traps in order for them to truly see the value of life. Saw was never a critical darling; however, the premise was intriguing to audiences and the film was a popular tradition for Halloween. However, interest waned for the franchise following the third entry. The Saw reviews weren’t getting any better and the notoriety of seeing a Jigsaw trap was wearing off. Following Saw: The Final Chapter, the series attempts to reboot twice, Jigsaw, and Spiral: From The Book of Saw; Unfortunately, the critics still weren’t impressed with both films. Jigsaw managed to get an impressive $102 million worldwide; however, the star-studded Spiral featuring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson only garnered nearly $40 million. Of course, the pandemic played a crucial part in the box office returns but there should be no denying that the Saw franchise isn’t as popular as it used to be. Horror has done particularly well in 2021, with A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It making over $200 million worldwide. Let’s dissect the Saw franchise altogether and break down the reasons the franchise continues to be a disappointment.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ramascreen.com

Teaser Poster For New SCREAM Movie

The first poster for the new SCREAM movie has arrived. The film hits theaters JANUARY 14, 2022. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group Present A Project X Entertainment Production A Radio Silence Film “Scream”. DIRECTED BY Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre,...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’: David Arquette Teases How the New Film Will Honor the Legacy But Evolve It For Savvy Fans

Scream is back! So, too, are some very familiar players, including the loveable fan-favorite, Dewey Riley, played by franchise veteran David Arquette. The fifth entry of the franchise will also introduce a whole lot of new faces and key creatives, including directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
MOVIES
/Film

Scream Trailer: Ghostface Is Back To Ask A New Generation If They Like Scary Movies

What's your favorite scary movie? If the answer is "Scream," then I have good news: there's a new "Scream" coming your way! And, confusingly enough, even though it's the fifth entry in the series, it's just going by the name "Scream." This is becoming a trend in horror – see also 2018's "Halloween" – and I'm not sure I like it. But that minor quibble aside, I'm all-in on a new "Scream" movie. It won't quite be the same without the late, great Wes Craven at the helm. But "Ready or Not" filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are handling this new film, and since "Ready or Not" absolutely ruled, that's exciting. The long-awaited trailer for the new "Scream" is finally here, and you can see it below.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best scary movies for kids

What are the best scary movies for kids? As we settle into the Halloween season, it’s only natural that we want to share some of our favourite creepy stories with our nearest and dearest. We don’t want to be showing our kids The Exorcist, so where’s a good place to start on introducing them to this hugely varied genre?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Star David Arquette Talks Ushering in a New Generation of Ghostface Killers

Over the course of more than two decades, only a trio of performers has appeared in each installment of the Scream franchise, making them all part of an exclusive club of Ghostface survivors. As evidenced by the first trailer for the upcoming sequel Scream, an all-new crop of potential victims has emerged with connections to previous killers in the series' franchise, forcing Sidney Prescott, Gail Weathers, and Dewey Riley to reunite in hopes of using their own history with the killers to bring an end to the murders. During a virtual set visit for the upcoming Scream, David Arquette talked about bridging the gap between the original performers and the new cast of characters, as well as the fresh filmmakers entering the series. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
/Film

David Arquette Will Defy The Will Of God And Man To Resurrect Bozo The Clown

I've had a lot of absolutely bananas things on my 2021 Bingo Card be proven correct but David Arquette resurrecting "Bozo the Clown" was not one of them. Bozo is known as "The World's Most Famous Clown" and outside of Ronald McDonald, he's probably right. Bozo has been played by a multitude of different performers all across the globe, and starred on television from 1946 until 2001. As a child who grew up in the greater Chicagoland area, many of my classmates were fortunate enough (or cursed depending on who you ask) to attend live recordings of "The Bozo Super Sunday Show." It may totally shock you to hear this, but the results were pretty universally positive. I wish I were kidding, but growing up, I was so immeasurably jealous of my peers who were able to see the giant red-haired clown who gave prizes to kids who could successfully throw balls into buckets in person.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Scream Movie Trailer Officially Released

In spite of rumors that the trailer would premiere at an upcoming 25th anniversary event, fans today got their first look at Scream, the next installment in the long-running franchise of the same name and the first new sequel in a decade. The trailer is likely to debut on the big screen next weekend, when it can be attached to prints of Halloween Kills for maximum horror movie bang-for-the-buck. With a number of returning cast members as well as some new faces to extend the life of the franchise if this one does well, Scream is an interesting animal. Fans are kind of lucky to even have it, given that after the passing of series creator Wes Craven, some of the cast members suggested they would be unlikely to come back at all.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy